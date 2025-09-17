ORKTOBER IS COMIN'!

"Wotz da big guff, ya git?"

Orktober is when we start dropping details about our massive update coming for Warhammer Day in late October🤘

Stuff like:

Creation Tools for building levels/races, plus online workshop support to share them

New Vehicle (revealed in Oct)

New Maps for all modes

New WAAAGH! Path with some very cool unlocks

+ More

This will probably be the game's biggest update yet, and will mark a time where Speed Freeks is the bestest, most greenest, most Orkiest game that ever Orked - and will be the best version so far.

We're really excited to get it into your hands, and not just saying that as a standard PR thing, we really want to see what people do with the Creation Tools. There's already some pretty wild community made Kustom Rally races out there and we've only had a handful of people engage with it.

Once you'z get the real tools, it will open up a wealth of possibilities. Like we mentioned last time, this is the first Warhammer game ever to have level building tools like this. MAKE GORK N' MORK PROUD, LADZ!

LEADERBOARDS

It's been a long time coming, but the issues with posting scores to the leaderboard have now finally been addressed, and the leaderboards have bee fully reset, so now the records on there will hopefully be more accurate moving forwards. Plus, this gives all players the chance to get their name up high on the boards now ːsteamthumbsupː

We wanted to do this work a while ago, but it needed to sync up with some backend data stuff that has just been finished (multiplayer games be hard, y'all), so now that it's done we can have lasting leaderboards.

if you still notice issues though, please mention to us and we'll get onto addressing them