Fixed flickering issue on Windows

- The change made to Windows as part of their September 2025 update that caused the flickering retroactively affects ALL previous versions of Crescent Roll, unfortunately. We highly recommend updating. Not that there's really much of a reason to stay on any of the older versions anyway, but you know.



Miscellaneous hangs relating to malformed and incomplete mods fixed



Core Mod File Browser added in the Mod => Docs sub-menu

- Use it to pull any of the resources used by the game as a template for your own mods. Be sure to read the license agreement for re-distributing assets though, please.



Hi there. We're interrupting our usually scheduled programming to bring you something of an emergency patch to fix some flickering issues introduced with the latest Windows 10 and 11 updates.Notable Changes:Alright, that wraps it up. Please let us know if anyone hits any issues, and we'll try to patch those up asap. And hopefully our games stop suddenly becoming broken by obscure OS changes. But ya know - that's life or something, I guess. Until next time.