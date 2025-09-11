In patch 0.2.3 the following changes were made:
Enemies now grow stronger with each wave than before (including the boss);
Fixed incorrect display of enemy health for each player;
The maximum number of enemies per session is capped at 100; no new enemies will spawn beyond this limit;
The shop system has been completely reworked: once an item reaches its maximum level, a Story Shard will appear in the shop’s inventory;
Level map optimized: removed unnecessary obstacles as well as the bridge over the swamp;
Reworked the logic of “Count Dracula’s Cloak” and adjusted several parameters of other items.
Changed files in this update