11 September 2025 Build 19941939
Update notes via Steam Community

Build (0.12.4)

  • Fixed barbwire spamming damage on enter/exit of barbwire

  • Fixed build parts collisions being different between placing and loading from a save.

  • Fixed the collision on the Concrete Barricade

  • Fixed an issue where clients could not move items in inventories under certain conditions

  • Fixed a race condition where a clients last placed build part could be potentially destroyed

  • Fixed voice chat initialization to not happen on every respawn

  • Fixed voice chat failing to update clients under certain conditions

  • Reduced texture steaming pool from 4096 MB to 800MB

  • Reduced the games total size from 10GB+- to 4GB+-

  • AI Optimizations

  • Grippable items optimizations

  • VRAM and CPU Optimizations

