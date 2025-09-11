Build (0.12.4)
Fixed barbwire spamming damage on enter/exit of barbwire
Fixed build parts collisions being different between placing and loading from a save.
Fixed the collision on the Concrete Barricade
Fixed an issue where clients could not move items in inventories under certain conditions
Fixed a race condition where a clients last placed build part could be potentially destroyed
Fixed voice chat initialization to not happen on every respawn
Fixed voice chat failing to update clients under certain conditions
Reduced texture steaming pool from 4096 MB to 800MB
Reduced the games total size from 10GB+- to 4GB+-
AI Optimizations
Grippable items optimizations
VRAM and CPU Optimizations
Changed files in this update