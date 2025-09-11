Build (0.12.4)

Fixed barbwire spamming damage on enter/exit of barbwire

Fixed build parts collisions being different between placing and loading from a save.

Fixed the collision on the Concrete Barricade

Fixed an issue where clients could not move items in inventories under certain conditions

Fixed a race condition where a clients last placed build part could be potentially destroyed

Fixed voice chat initialization to not happen on every respawn

Fixed voice chat failing to update clients under certain conditions

Reduced texture steaming pool from 4096 MB to 800MB

Reduced the games total size from 10GB+- to 4GB+-

AI Optimizations

Grippable items optimizations