We’re excited to roll out the next step of our roadmap — patch 10.2!

The comprehensive map updates continue, and we’re bringing significant changes to the second location this time.



Complete Rework of the Second Map

We’ve redesigned the map to make your flights more dynamic and realistic.

What’s new:

• Fresh visuals and atmosphere — the map now features updated models and textures for a more immersive experience.

• Improved gameplay logic — interference inside buildings and trenches has increased slightly, adding extra challenge and realism to your flights.

• New anti-drone net area — a small but strategically important zone that affects your routes and tactical decisions.



Optimization

Alongside the visual updates, we keep working on performance. You can expect smooth and stable flights with every upgrade.

This is another step forward in evolving FPV Battleground. More map updates and new features are on the way!



Thank you for your support and feedback — share your impressions of the reworked second map in discussions. Together, we’re making FPV Battleground even better!