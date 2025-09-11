Hello Awesome Folks!

New update today, bugfixes, two new scenes, and a subscriber-exclusive avatar!

Here are the highlights:

Added a new free 2D backdrop (Urban Crosswalk), and a purchasable 3D scene backdrop (Arcade Room), with bouncing arcade cabinets and dynamic lights.

To thank our subscribers who help us continue to create new content and fixes, we are also adding our very first subscriber-exclusive 3D avatar (the first one of this kind in the past 5 years). Rosalia. Anyone with an active subscription (Plus or Pro) should be able to access her right away.

Improved the VRM direct-to-App Import pipeline, treating a few edge cases that, under certain conditions, could generate crashes on VRM import.

Fixed a Spout 2 input feed bug.

Fixed a Spout 2 broadcasting stop bug.

Various other smaller improvements and fixes.

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.





Like always, the previous version will hang around for a while on the "Previous" beta branch. If you need a reminder on how to navigate branches:

https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches





The Holotech Team:

Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.