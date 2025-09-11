 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19941884 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Awesome Folks!

New update today, bugfixes, two new scenes, and a subscriber-exclusive avatar!

Here are the highlights:

  • Added a new free 2D backdrop (Urban Crosswalk), and a purchasable 3D scene backdrop (Arcade Room), with bouncing arcade cabinets and dynamic lights.

  • To thank our subscribers who help us continue to create new content and fixes, we are also adding our very first subscriber-exclusive 3D avatar (the first one of this kind in the past 5 years). Rosalia. Anyone with an active subscription (Plus or Pro) should be able to access her right away.

  • Improved the VRM direct-to-App Import pipeline, treating a few edge cases that, under certain conditions, could generate crashes on VRM import.

  • Fixed a Spout 2 input feed bug.

  • Fixed a Spout 2 broadcasting stop bug.

  • Various other smaller improvements and fixes.

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.

Like always, the previous version will hang around for a while on the "Previous" beta branch. If you need a reminder on how to navigate branches:

https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches


The Holotech Team:

Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.

Changed files in this update

Windows Animaze Content Depot 1364391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link