In recent days, producer Long Shu has received invitations from 3 to 4 colleagues from different studios to join in developing a new version of the independent game, but he has politely declined. The optimization plan for 'Dragon Road' has been scheduled until the end of the year. Until 'Dragon Road' is optimized, Uncle Long will not consider developing other new works. We will not consider other collaboration modes. As a treasure game based on open world infinite exploration, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, the author has always insisted on and updated it. The following optimization content has been completed for the game:

1. Develop a taming system for dinosaurs and dark warriors, with taming gameplay: The first step is to use tranquilizer poison arrows to stun dinosaurs or warriors (each poison arrow can stun enemy monsters for 3 seconds); The second step is to use the Rebirth spell (there are three types of Rebirth spells developed with different success rates) to cure the toxicity, and successfully respawn will be collected in the backpack;

2. Develop team combat system, specific gameplay: (1) Individual combat mode (default), can be configured with Dark Warriors in the Guard Configuration module, and Guard Dinosaurs in the Dinosaur Configuration module. The specific quantity is linked to the level, and summoning up to three Warriors and three Dinosaurs is supported; (2) The military combat mode (requires accepting orders from the enemy's army to attack) allows players to configure and summon up to ten Dark Warriors and ten Dinosaurs, leading their army for defense or attack;

3. Optimize the task system. Change the task memory save mode to save as an archive, and improve the shortcomings of restarting the current task every time the game is restarted. And it supports complete archiving and real-time presentation of completed tasks, failed tasks, and pending tasks;

4. Optimize the Chinese and English map system by adding real-time display of the player's current location on the original static classical map, using black eye icons to show the player's current location;

5. Optimize the switch module and sound effects of the front and rear doors of the Yong'an Temple scene;

6. Add the task of "rescuing young girls" in the Yong'an Temple scene;

7. Add the task of battling Bull Demon King and taming his mount Sword Dragon in the mountain cave behind Yong'an Temple;

8. Optimize individual minor bugs reported by players;

In addition, please leave more posts or private messages to Long Shu to provide bug feedback. For players who make significant contributions, Long Shu will give a Key as a reward!