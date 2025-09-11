NEW FEATURES



• Added a warning message at midnight: “Avoid the Tormented Souls... Trying to defeat them is a foolish endeavour.”









BUG FIXES & TWEAKS



• Fixed a bug caused the Consume Life Stats and Achievements to be wrongly recorded.

• Made some adjustments to the procedural generation; Decreased the tolerance distance of enemy buildings (ruins & fortresses) co-existing, so that they can exist closer together, because they were evaporating into space too often. Increased how often enemy buildings actually spawn, so they will be more common to come by. Also increased how many of the Large Rock Formations, Plasma Fruit Plants and Death’s Tombstones spawn.

• Increased how often some of the rarer mobs spawn for more common variety.

• Adjusted the colour and intensity of the night time atmospheric lighting.









QUALITY FOF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS



• The monitor refresh rates now display next to the resolution in the resolution drop down menu.

• Added a Bloom FX switch to the Graphics options, so that Bloom effects can now be disabled.



