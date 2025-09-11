Hey Digging Masters, brave Cave Explorers! 🪓
A fresh little update just landed! 🚀 Now that supply vehicle packed with awesome loot should be way easier to spot! 👀
Gear up and dive into the mountain’s heart, treasures await below!
Patch note version 1.198
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update