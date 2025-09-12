Hey Smallfolk,

Today’s hotfix adds a number of requested quality-of-life features, HUD updates, and system improvements across the game, alongside bug fixes and balance tweaks.

Hotfix Notes

HUD & Interface

Added mana cost and ammo count display on HUD.

Added follow state and aggression indicators for party on HUD.

Character screen now shows an indicator for unspent attribute points.

Gameplay & Systems

Added game settings templates/difficulties .

Party member follow state now also toggleable from the Companions menu .

Holding interact/loot now also extracts resources from nodes.

Melee attacks now take player pitch into account.

Harvesting tools now deal an additional random damage .

Mana potions now describe the amount of mana restored .

Increased overall building structural support by 20% .

Added construction plane lock option for easier placement of building parts.

Added a global notification when a player tries to sleep.

Ladybugs now drop Chitin .

Wood stable now requires wood instead of bark.

Animation & AI

Revised gliding and grappling animations .

Added slight delay to out-of-stamina gliding behavior.

Improved flying AI behavior in Incubator events.

Reworked creature audio vocalizations to repeat less often.

Fixes & Stability

Fixed honey crumble nodes in the Oak Forest.

Fixed audio issue in caverns on PS5 .

Fixed issue with transparent surfaces appearing abnormally bright .

Fixed issue where locally hosted servers would not be name-searchable.

When spawning in a tree encampment (start or respawn), party members now spawn on the platform and remain until called.

Thanks for all the continued feedback and reports — it helps us polish every corner of Smalland!