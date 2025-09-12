 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19941603 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Smallfolk,

Today’s hotfix adds a number of requested quality-of-life features, HUD updates, and system improvements across the game, alongside bug fixes and balance tweaks.

Hotfix Notes

HUD & Interface

  • Added mana cost and ammo count display on HUD.

  • Added follow state and aggression indicators for party on HUD.

  • Character screen now shows an indicator for unspent attribute points.

Gameplay & Systems

  • Added game settings templates/difficulties.

  • Party member follow state now also toggleable from the Companions menu.

  • Holding interact/loot now also extracts resources from nodes.

  • Melee attacks now take player pitch into account.

  • Harvesting tools now deal an additional random damage.

  • Mana potions now describe the amount of mana restored.

  • Increased overall building structural support by 20%.

  • Added construction plane lock option for easier placement of building parts.

  • Added a global notification when a player tries to sleep.

  • Ladybugs now drop Chitin.

  • Wood stable now requires wood instead of bark.

Animation & AI

  • Revised gliding and grappling animations.

  • Added slight delay to out-of-stamina gliding behavior.

  • Improved flying AI behavior in Incubator events.

  • Reworked creature audio vocalizations to repeat less often.

Fixes & Stability

  • Fixed honey crumble nodes in the Oak Forest.

  • Fixed audio issue in caverns on PS5.

  • Fixed issue with transparent surfaces appearing abnormally bright.

  • Fixed issue where locally hosted servers would not be name-searchable.

  • When spawning in a tree encampment (start or respawn), party members now spawn on the platform and remain until called.

Thanks for all the continued feedback and reports — it helps us polish every corner of Smalland!

Changed files in this update

