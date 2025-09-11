Build 0.1.2025.9.11 patch notes

- Fixes for a number of soft locks in the host table. The Host really didn't want you taking his cards!
- Fixed a duplicate wine bottle in the wine rack puzzle screen. There was a 1 in 20 chance the puzzle was unsolvable
- Removed a leftover wine bottle quest item that had no use in the game. Sorry AndradaCat from Discord!
- Fixed objectives not advancing after placing the paints
- A couple of fixes for stuck Monsters/Players during fights
- Fixed Monsters not always exhausting after an Attack
- Fixed Masterpiece texture stretching
- Fixed Shrouds/Living Paintings not patrolling
- Rebalanced XP gains and requirements. Level 2 will be a breeze!
- Fixed objectives not cleaning up after previous session
- Fixed not being able to return to main menu after the ruins transition
- Fixed not being recognised as having taken an offer after the revenge offer
- Prevent dropping items/cards in the tutorial, as it can break the scripted tutorial flow
- Typos and wording edits
- Temporarily disabled music during Masterpiece fight
Known Issues:
- Sometimes you can get a "lobby not found" message when attempting to join a lobby with a code. A workaround for now is to join the game from a steam invite while you are in the create/join screen.
- XP gain in the end game summary screen does not always reflect the actual XP gained in some cases
- Sometimes you can get stuck moving between sections if using keyboard. Clicking in the destination section should get you unstuck. We are continuing to investigate
