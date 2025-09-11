 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock THE FINALS Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19941492 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 0.1.2025.9.11 patch notes

  • Fixes for a number of soft locks in the host table. The Host really didn't want you taking his cards!
  • Fixed a duplicate wine bottle in the wine rack puzzle screen. There was a 1 in 20 chance the puzzle was unsolvable
  • Removed a leftover wine bottle quest item that had no use in the game. Sorry AndradaCat from Discord!
  • Fixed objectives not advancing after placing the paints
  • A couple of fixes for stuck Monsters/Players during fights
  • Fixed Monsters not always exhausting after an Attack
  • Fixed Masterpiece texture stretching
  • Fixed Shrouds/Living Paintings not patrolling
  • Rebalanced XP gains and requirements. Level 2 will be a breeze!
  • Fixed objectives not cleaning up after previous session
  • Fixed not being able to return to main menu after the ruins transition
  • Fixed not being recognised as having taken an offer after the revenge offer
  • Prevent dropping items/cards in the tutorial, as it can break the scripted tutorial flow
  • Typos and wording edits
  • Temporarily disabled music during Masterpiece fight


Known Issues:
  1. Sometimes you can get a "lobby not found" message when attempting to join a lobby with a code. A workaround for now is to join the game from a steam invite while you are in the create/join screen.
  2. XP gain in the end game summary screen does not always reflect the actual XP gained in some cases
  3. Sometimes you can get stuck moving between sections if using keyboard. Clicking in the destination section should get you unstuck. We are continuing to investigate

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1724031
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1724032
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link