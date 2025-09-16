Chapters 11 to 15 are out! This update also includes a lot of changes and tweaks, which you will find detailed below.

I've also updated the free demo.

Five new chapters, bringing the total to fifteen.

Imbalance causes no penalties for values going from 0 to +6 (in previous versions, it was from -5 to +5).

Imbalance can go from -4 to +16 (before, it went from -20 to +20).

Determination is penalized by 10 (instead of 5) for each point of Imbalance below 0.

First Impact triples the Determination changes based on the Commitment of both formations, instead of doubling them.

If you damage the enemy's Cohesion by a reasonable amount beyond the Primary Goal, you get a small bonus to Valor and Caesar's Opinion in proportion to the damage. The larger bonus awarded when you reduce the Cohesion to half the value of the Minimum Goal or less is still in effect and works as before. In simpler terms: I have introduced, in addition to the existing ones, a smaller bonus that is easier to obtain.

The penalty for failing the Primary Goal of a battle has been reduced by one third.

The Base Difficulty modifier of the Advantage Opportunity roll in battle is less harsh than before.

The Fierce Commitment and the All-out Commitment now add a smaller bonus to the Advantage Opportunity roll of the attacker. Also, their bonus based on Bravery has been reduced.

The Cautious Commitment and the Very Cautious Commitment now add a smaller bonus to the Advantage Opportunity roll of the defender.

The use of a defensive Commitment by either side will tend to cause slightly less Individual Conflicts.

The factors that determine the amount of Individual Conflicts have been moved to their own page of the tutorial and have been rewritten for better clarity.