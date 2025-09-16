Chapters 11 to 15 are out! This update also includes a lot of changes and tweaks, which you will find detailed below.
I've also updated the free demo.
Content
Five new chapters, bringing the total to fifteen.
Battle Mechanics
Imbalance causes no penalties for values going from 0 to +6 (in previous versions, it was from -5 to +5).
Imbalance can go from -4 to +16 (before, it went from -20 to +20).
Determination is penalized by 10 (instead of 5) for each point of Imbalance below 0.
First Impact triples the Determination changes based on the Commitment of both formations, instead of doubling them.
If you damage the enemy's Cohesion by a reasonable amount beyond the Primary Goal, you get a small bonus to Valor and Caesar's Opinion in proportion to the damage. The larger bonus awarded when you reduce the Cohesion to half the value of the Minimum Goal or less is still in effect and works as before.
In simpler terms: I have introduced, in addition to the existing ones, a smaller bonus that is easier to obtain.
The penalty for failing the Primary Goal of a battle has been reduced by one third.
The Base Difficulty modifier of the Advantage Opportunity roll in battle is less harsh than before.
The Fierce Commitment and the All-out Commitment now add a smaller bonus to the Advantage Opportunity roll of the attacker. Also, their bonus based on Bravery has been reduced.
The Cautious Commitment and the Very Cautious Commitment now add a smaller bonus to the Advantage Opportunity roll of the defender.
The use of a defensive Commitment by either side will tend to cause slightly less Individual Conflicts.
The factors that determine the amount of Individual Conflicts have been moved to their own page of the tutorial and have been rewritten for better clarity.
The effectiveness of the Encourage option during Lulls has been reduced.
Combat Mechanics
The basic contribution of Quickness to a fighter's Speed Factor has been increased by 33%.
The penalty to Speed Factor caused by each Fatigue Tier has been reduced by 25%.
The Base Difficulty to resist a Shield attack now uses the defender's Constitution instead of Strength.
The Intimidate action uses the average of the attacker's Charisma and Strength instead of Charisma alone.
Misc
When the difficulty of a text event check is altered by one or more modifiers, it is shown in the outcome and not only in the preview. Unless, of course, the player has set the preference to hide the numerical value of the difficulty.
Morale gained by acquiring luxury goods has been reduced to +15 instead of +25.
Morale gained by acquiring pieces of art has been reduced to 2 + Humanitas * 2 instead of Humanitas * 4.
At the beginning of a battle, a legionary cannot bungle his throw if his Javelin Skill is at least 45. Before this change, the threshold was 50.
If your Integrity level is high, the penalty for corrupt behaviour is a lot heavier than before.
The content of some tooltips in the training section has been rearranged a little for clarity.
Several more minor changes and typo fixes.
