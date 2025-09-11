 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19941474
Update notes via Steam Community
Major mechanics changes:
• Removed the promotion function from the Troops interface.
• Reverted the gathering recruitment mechanic to the previous version (units appear randomly and can only be recruited once).
• Spoils are now automatically opened upon acquisition.
• Reworked most player commanders' abilities.

Major balance changes:
• Scaled back the numerical model; unit stats have been universally reduced.
• Lowered the maximum Health for all player commanders.
• [Undead] units (changed back to costing the same amount of mana).
• Inferno Specialty [Usurp] (promote another Inferno unit → promote another unit).
• [Challenge 3] (Promote price increased by 20% → Demobilize costs 10 more gold).
• [Inner Fire], [Shield Wall], [Flight], [Insulation], [Sunburst] and [Mass Fire Shield] (enemy units in the target row → all enemy units)

