Major mechanics changes:

• Removed the promotion function from the Troops interface.

• Reverted the gathering recruitment mechanic to the previous version (units appear randomly and can only be recruited once).

• Spoils are now automatically opened upon acquisition.

• Reworked most player commanders' abilities.



Major balance changes:

• Scaled back the numerical model; unit stats have been universally reduced.

• Lowered the maximum Health for all player commanders.

• [Undead] units (changed back to costing the same amount of mana).

• Inferno Specialty [Usurp] (promote another Inferno unit → promote another unit).

• [Challenge 3] (Promote price increased by 20% → Demobilize costs 10 more gold).

• [Inner Fire], [Shield Wall], [Flight], [Insulation], [Sunburst] and [Mass Fire Shield] (enemy units in the target row → all enemy units)