11 September 2025 Build 19941396 Edited 11 September 2025 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Tales of Seikyu: Bloom & Bond is a celebration of love for our community. Since our Early Access launch in May, we’ve spent so much time talking to the community, gathering your feedback, and prioritising dev work on the features you care about most. It has been a joy watching our community grow over the months on Discord, X, Bluesky, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, and we’re looking forward to hearing what you think about all the new features and content we’ve added with this update including (but not limited to)...

  • Character Customization
  • New Main Story & Quest Content
  • New Romanceable Villagers & Heart Events
  • The Hot Spring
  • Koiwa’s Ranch
  • Tavern Mini Game
  • Bug Fixes

