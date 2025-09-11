- Character Customization
- New Main Story & Quest Content
- New Romanceable Villagers & Heart Events
- The Hot Spring
- Koiwa’s Ranch
- Tavern Mini Game
- Bug Fixes
Update Notes for Major Content Update 1: Bloom & Bond
Update notes via Steam Community
Tales of Seikyu: Bloom & Bond is a celebration of love for our community. Since our Early Access launch in May, we’ve spent so much time talking to the community, gathering your feedback, and prioritising dev work on the features you care about most. It has been a joy watching our community grow over the months on Discord, X, Bluesky, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, and we’re looking forward to hearing what you think about all the new features and content we’ve added with this update including (but not limited to)...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update