Hey Everyone,
Hotfix #1 is out for the current Playtest v. 1.0.4
Fixed:
- Graveyard level: Common Zombie enemies are now stopping as intended after taking damage.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hey Everyone,
Hotfix #1 is out for the current Playtest v. 1.0.4
Fixed:
- Graveyard level: Common Zombie enemies are now stopping as intended after taking damage.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update