11 September 2025 Build 19941364 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Hotfix #1 is out for the current Playtest v. 1.0.4

Fixed:

- Graveyard level: Common Zombie enemies are now stopping as intended after taking damage.

