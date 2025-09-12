Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone,

We’re excited to announce that Carnal Contract just got even more accessible - we’ve added Simplified Chinese and French language support to the game!

This is something many of you have been asking for, and we’re really happy to finally bring it to you.

Whether you want to enjoy the story in your native language or simply prefer playing in another one, you can now switch to Chinese or French directly from the settings menu.

But that’s not all - Spanish and Russian translations are also in the works and will be coming very soon.

We expect to have them be released in September.

If you spot any mistakes or have suggestions for the Chinese or French translations, please let us know on our Discord -> HERE.

Thank you to everyone who supported us and gave feedback along the way. Your encouragement is what keeps us going and helps us make Carnal Contract better with every update.

Stay tuned for more updates (and some spicy new content down the road 😉).

— Dotty Diaries