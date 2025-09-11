Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.6 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

The terrestrial dinosaur nest has a new model and texture.

The tyrannosaurus rex hatchlings and juveniles have 5 new call sounds each. Press the 1 key for an idle call. Press the 2 key for a friendly call. Press the 3 key for a call for help. Press the 4 key for an aggressive call. Press the 5 key for a distant call.

Wild dinosaurs are once again playing their attack sounds.

Fixed a problem where wild creatures would get stuck on dead creatures and be unable to wander.

Fixed a wild dinosaur skin randomization problem.

Fixed a wild dinosaur attack timing problem.

Fixed a glitch that could happen if hovering over a talent and logging out of a dinosaur at the same time.

Fixed a glitch where the talent tooltip could get stuck on the screen if hovering over a talent and switching window tabs at the same time.

Your dinosaur no longer has to be hungry in order to grow from eating.

Having gastroliths in your dinosaur's stomach increases the amount of growth gained by eating by up to 2x if you're hungry.

The passive growth bonus maximum that can be gained by having a higher overall health ranking has been reduced to 2x, down from 4.25x.