Hey everyone,

This is a bit of a big one, today we’ve launched the first new stage since release, The Beach. It features 8 new levels, a new enemy and a load of different obstacles and hazards. Structurally and narratively the new stage comes after the final level (and credits) in the main game. In this new stage The Last Kick Bastard and the remaining minions of Hell decide to head to the beach for some well earned rest and a bit of beach based fun.

Tweaked some of the visual effects like the screen shake and camera tilt to make the game feel more fluid.

Made some small tweaks to the ‘feel’ of the character controller to improve the overall experience of jumping and moving around on the ground.

Adjusted some of the climb-up/ vault logic to allow you to move the camera a lot earlier after initiating the move such that it is easier to follow it with a wall kick or another move (and it also generally just feels more responsive now as a result).

Adjusted some of the climb-up/ vault checks to make them more robust which means they better catch edge cases.

Tweaked some of the detection logic on the kick (when kicking off walls) to improve the overall consistency and align the result better with the expected behaviour.

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes start wall running just after you had initiated a climb-up/ vault.

Fixed an issue on the Apocalypse double generator level that resulted in only one of the generators needing to be destroyed in order to progress after you had restarted the level.

Fixed an issue that let you rebind the mouse look to another button but then you would not be able to rebind it back to the mouse axis. Now you simply click the input box and then move the cursor outside of the input box to have it bind to the mouse axis.