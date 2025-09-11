Yikes.

Didn't you make a post earlier today saying the update won't be out for another week because you are sick or something like that?

Who said that? I didn't say that. Surely, I wasn't just feeling sick for an hour and then got bored, so I finished the update anyway. Surely, that's not what happened. Guys... Can we move on from that? It wasn't the best start into the morning.

Anyway, I received the Chinese translation, and I did the German translation. This time around Swedish, and Spanish will come with a patch later on. I know some of you guys rely on it, but most play the English version, and I didn't want to keep this update on the shelve for another week before publishing it.

Because tomorrow I'm going on vacation. And I'm telling you, publishing the update then would be out of the question. I might do some writing inspired by the sun at the mediterranean sea, but that's about it. I hope there are no game breaking bugs in this update, because... Yeah it won't be fixed until two weeks from now. But I can ease your mind, this version of the game has been tested, so things should be fine.

Have fun exploring this update. For once I added some spicy scenes. I know you're not used to that, but at some point A Foreign World will have to live up to its genre.

A Foreign World - Episode 7.5

Changelog:

+ 7,300 words of story

+ 322 renders

+ 36 animations

+ 0:40 hours of playtime

Total:

- 158,000 words of story

- 4,196 renders

- 147 animations

- 11:50 hours of playtime