Hello, harvesters. It's time to rest at Horizon Ridge. Sell your loot, meet new characters, buy supplies for your next missions, and help the colony grow by delivering supplies. What's new:

Colony area as a lobby, Ability to develop the colony by delivering supplies, New NPC characters, Various shops with assortments and development opportunities, Ammunition system overhaul, Checkpoints added to missions, Mission objective indicator added (you need to look at the datapad for 3 seconds),

Thank you for your patience, Death Harvest team!