11 September 2025 Build 19940952 Edited 11 September 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes


  • Fixed bug where skipping a cutscene would continue play the audio
  • DLSS improvements for first person weapons
  • Fixed UI bug where boost button would not show correct button in pilot HUD if changed from defaults
  • AI enemies should no longer hover up in the air when being dropped from drop pods
  • Clients can now control railgun, and other turrets, from the combat station in the Dart
  • Big bug fixes in Artillery mission


Design

  • Added new components: 2 new engines, 3 new special weapons (missile launcher, targeting module and burst shield), 2 new sensors (targeting sensors and Supply uplink),
  • Added Jammer station levels back into rotation
  • New UI displaying which button to drop items with


Changed files in this update

