Bugfixes
- Fixed bug where skipping a cutscene would continue play the audio
- DLSS improvements for first person weapons
- Fixed UI bug where boost button would not show correct button in pilot HUD if changed from defaults
- AI enemies should no longer hover up in the air when being dropped from drop pods
- Clients can now control railgun, and other turrets, from the combat station in the Dart
- Big bug fixes in Artillery mission
Design
- Added new components: 2 new engines, 3 new special weapons (missile launcher, targeting module and burst shield), 2 new sensors (targeting sensors and Supply uplink),
- Added Jammer station levels back into rotation
- New UI displaying which button to drop items with
