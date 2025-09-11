 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940935 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Players can now navigate maps using the familiar WASD keys in addition to mouse dragging.

This new control option allows faster and more comfortable exploration, especially during repetitive searches.

No gameplay changes; this update focuses solely on enhancing movement convenience.

We appreciate your feedback and will continue improving your gameplay experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3550241
