Players can now navigate maps using the familiar WASD keys in addition to mouse dragging.
This new control option allows faster and more comfortable exploration, especially during repetitive searches.
No gameplay changes; this update focuses solely on enhancing movement convenience.
We appreciate your feedback and will continue improving your gameplay experience.
Improved Navigation: WASD Movement Support Added
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update