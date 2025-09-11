Okay I spent a few days wrestling with Unity but I finally got it done --- the first minigame JAMTRIS is complete! You can access it via this icon on the main screen for now:

So in the minigame when you score points, it immediately counts towards your click counter on the main screen , so technically you could just play this game INSTEAD of active clicking, and the auto-clicker (if equipped) will still be clicking away in the background. The points/steamstat are awarded per-line-clear (not at the game-over screen, when the high score is submitted). to just give you another way to advance towards those achievements. I didn't add an achievement yet for JAMTRIS, if I do I'll make it very reasonable to hit, like maybe a score of 10K... I can't make the minigames each really hard to complete if I add lots of them, so don't worry about a huge score requirement from this. The points double for each level you advance to (each 10 lines cleared advances the level).

I have also started working on the leaderboards. You will see Unique Items Owned, Clicks, Time Played JAMTRIS score all starting to accumulate on the Steam Community tab now. I will get the leaderboard displays inside of the game ready in the next day or two!

Also the gamepad controls for JAMTRIS are ready to go, if you have a controller it works great!

Now future minigames will be a lot easier to program in too, it took some time trying to get game-world objects into a 2D UI, but now that little background panel itself is a RenderTexture that displays a game, we can technically put any kind of 3D games to be played inside the existing JAMs UI.

A lot of restructuring took place so I hopefully have fixed most of everything that broke in the process. I can already see a bug with tooltips showing up too wide for the game UI now... and background color doesn't update until you flip the scene --- expect a few tiny bugs like that right now, I'm super glad it's at least 99% back together again anyway!



