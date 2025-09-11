Okay I spent a few days wrestling with Unity but I finally got it done --- the first minigame JAMTRIS is complete! You can access it via this icon on the main screen for now:
So in the minigame when you score points, it immediately counts towards your click counter on the main screen, so technically you could just play this game INSTEAD of active clicking, and the auto-clicker (if equipped) will still be clicking away in the background. The points/steamstat are awarded per-line-clear (not at the game-over screen, when the high score is submitted). to just give you another way to advance towards those achievements. I didn't add an achievement yet for JAMTRIS, if I do I'll make it very reasonable to hit, like maybe a score of 10K... I can't make the minigames each really hard to complete if I add lots of them, so don't worry about a huge score requirement from this. The points double for each level you advance to (each 10 lines cleared advances the level).
I have also started working on the leaderboards. You will see Unique Items Owned, Clicks, Time Played JAMTRIS score all starting to accumulate on the Steam Community tab now. I will get the leaderboard displays inside of the game ready in the next day or two!
Also the gamepad controls for JAMTRIS are ready to go, if you have a controller it works great!
Now future minigames will be a lot easier to program in too, it took some time trying to get game-world objects into a 2D UI, but now that little background panel itself is a RenderTexture that displays a game, we can technically put any kind of 3D games to be played inside the existing JAMs UI.
A lot of restructuring took place so I hopefully have fixed most of everything that broke in the process. I can already see a bug with tooltips showing up too wide for the game UI now... and background color doesn't update until you flip the scene --- expect a few tiny bugs like that right now, I'm super glad it's at least 99% back together again anyway!
Changed files in this update