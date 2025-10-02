We have rolled out a new patch that fixes:
Weird truck physics glitch
Achievements not unlocking
Small island missing from map
Nail attract sounds
Collectable icons hidden by race icons on map
Thank you for playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update