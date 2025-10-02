 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 19940750
Update notes via Steam Community

We have rolled out a new patch that fixes:

  • Weird truck physics glitch

  • Achievements not unlocking

  • Small island missing from map

  • Nail attract sounds

  • Collectable icons hidden by race icons on map

Thank you for playing!

