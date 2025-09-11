* Actions are now removed from the Commands Panel when selected modules are still under construction.
* In the bottom bar’s Locked mode, when nothing is selected, the Commands Panel now correctly hides its buttons.
* Fixed the Heavy Ion Cannon command button not being visible in some circumstances.
* Improved selection handling and the responsiveness of the Command and Tactics panels.
* Optimized performance-critical systems for attacks, movement, and minimap rendering.
Patch Notes 0.9.6.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2509202
