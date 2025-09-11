 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19940699 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Actions are now removed from the Commands Panel when selected modules are still under construction.
* In the bottom bar’s Locked mode, when nothing is selected, the Commands Panel now correctly hides its buttons.
* Fixed the Heavy Ion Cannon command button not being visible in some circumstances.
* Improved selection handling and the responsiveness of the Command and Tactics panels.
* Optimized performance-critical systems for attacks, movement, and minimap rendering.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2509202
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link