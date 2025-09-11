Hello everyone, here with another update:
when hovering your mouse over multiple units the game will now cycle through them for the tooltip. This allows you to see each units status all the time which is especially useful in melee
autosaves implemented
string error in Austerlitz speech fixed
fixed deployment attack order bug
the resolution displayed in the settings is now accurate on first game startup
Thank you. Also make sure to check out my new project Rule of Iron: Dark Age.
Changed files in this update