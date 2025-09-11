 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940660
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here with another update:

  • when hovering your mouse over multiple units the game will now cycle through them for the tooltip. This allows you to see each units status all the time which is especially useful in melee

  • autosaves implemented

  • string error in Austerlitz speech fixed

  • fixed deployment attack order bug

  • the resolution displayed in the settings is now accurate on first game startup

Thank you. Also make sure to check out my new project Rule of Iron: Dark Age.

