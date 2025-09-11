 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940647 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixes a stack overflow bug / crash in the window processor
- Adds a workaround for broken Steam initialization on some systems. You should now be able to start.
- Adds Celeste to the 'slow' windowing path for better ultra-wide support.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
