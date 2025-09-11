- Fixes a stack overflow bug / crash in the window processor
- Adds a workaround for broken Steam initialization on some systems. You should now be able to start.
- Adds Celeste to the 'slow' windowing path for better ultra-wide support.
Borderless Gaming v1.0.13
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update