

Hello friends, the update 1.0.5 is out!



I hope you enjoyed your summer. I was more busy than I wanted to be, but at least I can release a new update. It brings a new compact map. I've combined your two requests into this one map - a very small map with only a few provinces and then a port of the great old strategy Defender of the Crown, one of several games that inspired Bellfortis. Unfortunately I can't do that one, of course, but the new map is at least inspired by this game. Aside from that, I'm bringing a few changes and improvements to it, also based on your feedbacks.



So what's new in 1.0.5?

New Defender of the Kingdom map with only 20 provinces.

New Outlaws faction for Defender of the Kingdom map.

Governor's loyalty increases or decreases depending on the level of the province and the current mood in the city.

Governor Loyalty increases when there are more than 5 military units in a province. If there is none, it may decrease slightly.

If the province defends itself against an attack, the governor's loyalty will increase if there is a governor.

If a player attacks another faction without declaring war, the other factions may respond by changing relations.

Fixed the Untrustworthy trait.

Fixed Dismounted Knights icon and inclusion (in some factions they were mistakenly listed as an archery unit).

Battle AI: If an enemy has a larger number of archers or catapults, they are more likely to attack with them first with a ranged attack.

Clouds reacting to the mouse cursor are back! 🙂

Level 1 and 2 provinces are less likely to build defenses.

Increased the range of defensive towers by 25%. Oh, you're not going to like this! 🙂

If you want to trigger a positive political action and your ruler has the Trustworthy trait, your chance to success increases by 5%. But if you have the Untrustworthy trait, your chance decreases by 10%.

Added the new map Defender of the Kingdom to the Demo version.

Thank you all for your support and feedback. And if you like the game, please don't forget to share a review!

Pavel, Rake in Grass..