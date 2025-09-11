Hello Commanders,

We’ve just deployed a new update with important fixes, smarter AI, and more flexibility for modders. Thank you as always for your continued support and feedback — here’s what’s new:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that could cause the game to get stuck in the paused state on combat autoresolve.

Amphibious assaults now start correctly in single-fleet mode when clicking the port directly.

Removed an incorrect warning tooltip when selecting torpedoes.

Prevented deep torpedoes from showing a wake on the surface.

Ensured images display correctly on a couple of German aircraft.

Fixed a bug that could cause the main menu scene to display incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where it would change focus from the current ship under your control in a squadron.

Gameplay

Adjusted submersible attack AI.

Mods

Added a column to ship weapon definitions for the one-shot parameter.

Coastal structures position definitions may now overlap.

Your feedback is invaluable as we keep refining and expanding the game. Let us know what you think on the Community Hub — and stay tuned for more updates!