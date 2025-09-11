 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19940592 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Commanders,

We’ve just deployed a new update with important fixes, smarter AI, and more flexibility for modders. Thank you as always for your continued support and feedback — here’s what’s new:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to get stuck in the paused state on combat autoresolve.

  • Amphibious assaults now start correctly in single-fleet mode when clicking the port directly.

  • Removed an incorrect warning tooltip when selecting torpedoes.

  • Prevented deep torpedoes from showing a wake on the surface.

  • Ensured images display correctly on a couple of German aircraft.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the main menu scene to display incorrectly.

  • Fixed a bug where it would change focus from the current ship under your control in a squadron.

Gameplay

  • Adjusted submersible attack AI.

Mods

  • Added a column to ship weapon definitions for the one-shot parameter.

  • Coastal structures position definitions may now overlap.

Your feedback is invaluable as we keep refining and expanding the game. Let us know what you think on the Community Hub — and stay tuned for more updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674831
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1674832
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link