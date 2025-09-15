Hello Aquarist fans! 🐠



⚡️ The fourth DLC to Aquarist is OUT NOW! Buy now at a discount ⚡️



A new DLC is now available, providing 25 additional fish 🔝🎣 in the game from the very first levels. If you're missing variety or your favorite fish, check it out - you might find what you're looking for!



➡️ MORE INFO ON the Steam American Fish DLC shop page ➡️



Do it via discord 📢The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗Aquarist Team