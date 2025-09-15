 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19940524 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Aquarist fans! 🐠

⚡️ The fourth DLC to Aquarist is OUT NOW! Buy now at a discount ⚡️


A new DLC is now available, providing 25 additional fish 🔝🎣 in the game from the very first levels. If you're missing variety or your favorite fish, check it out - you might find what you're looking for!

➡️ MORE INFO ON the Steam American Fish DLC shop page ➡️




If you still haven't tried Aquarist, it's time to get it:



How to contact us with bugs?
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1430760/discussions/

How to support the Aquarist?
The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗

Aquarist Team

Changed files in this update

