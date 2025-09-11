 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940514
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Language: Fixed language errors in Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
