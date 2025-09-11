WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes:
Added 2 new templates to apartments
Added achievements & props tied to them
Added different jail templates
Increased extra time prank call from 30sec to 60sec
ICE modifier now makes you slide without friction
Added apartment to new apartments entry
Cheats now disable steam achievements & stats
Added flashing lights warning to loading screen
Added pet rock
Fixes:
Fixed missing shaders
Removed unused materials & models (decreasing game size)
Fixed map generation not checking properly if a template fits
Fixed paint not re-sync after you change it and a new player joins
Changed files in this update