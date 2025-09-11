 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940469 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

  • Added 2 new templates to apartments

  • Added achievements & props tied to them

  • Added different jail templates

  • Increased extra time prank call from 30sec to 60sec

  • ICE modifier now makes you slide without friction

  • Added apartment to new apartments entry

  • Cheats now disable steam achievements & stats

  • Added flashing lights warning to loading screen

  • Added pet rock

Fixes:

  • Fixed missing shaders

  • Removed unused materials & models (decreasing game size)

  • Fixed map generation not checking properly if a template fits

  • Fixed paint not re-sync after you change it and a new player joins

