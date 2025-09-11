WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

Added 2 new templates to apartments

Added achievements & props tied to them

Added different jail templates

Increased extra time prank call from 30sec to 60sec

ICE modifier now makes you slide without friction

Added apartment to new apartments entry

Cheats now disable steam achievements & stats

Added flashing lights warning to loading screen

Added pet rock

Fixes: