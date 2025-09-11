- Change health values. Mid health (140) = AZ, Bonso, Dontay. Low (130) = Arisette, Leznever. Very low (120) = Rikki, Sin AZ, Spiros. [previously, everyone was 140 except Rikki 120 and Sin AZ 100]
- Fix bug where Bursting after being hit while in a move that continues their animation after landing (e.g. Rikki Summer Salt, or Dontay Kila B) will result in being frozen in the burst animation infinitely when landing
- Arisette buff: uppercut to hit crouching Spiros
- Spiros nerfs: lower health (120 from 140), Waterloo (aka Spin) less horizontal range (75 from 95) and less damage (9 from 16) and its last hit has less blockstun (18 from 40) and now launches, 5L less damage (2 from 3) 2L less blockstun (8 from 12), 5M less damage (3 from 5), 5H less damage (4 from 7), jL less hitstun (20 from 24) and less blockstun (10 from 20)
- Spiros buffs: Shirt Rippa bigger horizontal hitbox (160 from 100), 5L more blockstun (17 from 15), 2H more damge (10 from 4), jM more damage (6 from 4), jH more damage (9 from 8)
- Rikki nerfs: lower health (120 from 140), 5H less damage (18 from 24) and less blockstun (17 from 23)
- Rikki buffs: Summer Salt more damage (18 from 15)
- Fix moves with counters (e.g. Spiros with 2 unscaled hitstun Waterloo's, or Dontay with 1 unscaled hitstun Heir Play, AZ Ice Function freeze per strength, etc.) having one extra counter if they executed the move as the first hit of the combo (e.g. Spiros can get 3 unscaled hitstun Waterloo's if the first hit of the combo was a Waterloo)
- Temporarily, disable Spiros Combo Trials (due to broken combos with the changes). The row and adding to the completed total counter.
September 11, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update