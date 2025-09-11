Added "Randall's Sliding Puzzle", the first Dangerous card that isn't part of a crisis. This creates a void and gives all players a reusable ability card to slide squares over the void. (see https://xkcd.com/3139/).
(Some minor bugfixes and improvements to internal diagnostics added)
Update 3139
