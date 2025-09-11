 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940453
Added "Randall's Sliding Puzzle", the first Dangerous card that isn't part of a crisis. This creates a void and gives all players a reusable ability card to slide squares over the void. (see https://xkcd.com/3139/).

(Some minor bugfixes and improvements to internal diagnostics added)

Changed files in this update

