🌑 Visual Depth Upgrade



* Added circular shadows beneath both enemies and players for a stronger sense of depth and immersion.

* Shadows now use a reusable component for consistent visuals across all entities.





* Added circular shadows beneath both enemies and players for a stronger sense of depth and immersion. * Shadows now use a reusable component for consistent visuals across all entities. 🎯 Sniper Rifle Fixes



* Sniper bullets now properly ricochet and only target enemies (no more weird interactions).

* Adjusted weapon classification for better consistency across sniper rifles.





* Sniper bullets now properly ricochet and only target enemies (no more weird interactions). * Adjusted weapon classification for better consistency across sniper rifles. ⚔️ Arena Improvements



* Refined arena limiter mechanics: increased activation chance and smoothed radius handling for fairer, more intense wave battles.





* Refined arena limiter mechanics: increased activation chance and smoothed radius handling for fairer, more intense wave battles. 📢 Community Hub



* Added a Discord server icon directly on the home screen—join us, share feedback, and survive together!



Hello Survivors,This week we’ve focused on polishing the gameplay feel and tightening combat dynamics. Here’s what’s new:That’s all for now—jump in, test the new feel, and let us know what you think. Stay sharp, stay alive.— TheTeam