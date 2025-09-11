 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19940365 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG


Improvements
  • Increased the number of boxes under the collapsing staircase in the swamp location to reduce fall damage, which sometimes led to player death.
  • Enhanced the effect of colliding with a dead end at low speed. Now a characteristic sound is played along with a slight shake of the player.
  • Implemented a clock on one of the control panels of the locomotive.
  • Moved the horn button on the locomotive's control panel.
  • Moved the engine start key on the locomotive's control panel.
  • The shelf of the locomotive locker is now physical and can hold items.
  • The locomotive's desk lamp can now be turned on.


Fixed Errors
  • Fixed a bug where the armor construction project blocked access to the fuel tank, even when the construction was visually disabled.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to gradually drive through a dead end at low speed.





Changed files in this update

Windows Zompiercer Content Depot 1262461
