CHANGELOG
Improvements
- Increased the number of boxes under the collapsing staircase in the swamp location to reduce fall damage, which sometimes led to player death.
- Enhanced the effect of colliding with a dead end at low speed. Now a characteristic sound is played along with a slight shake of the player.
- Implemented a clock on one of the control panels of the locomotive.
- Moved the horn button on the locomotive's control panel.
- Moved the engine start key on the locomotive's control panel.
- The shelf of the locomotive locker is now physical and can hold items.
- The locomotive's desk lamp can now be turned on.
Fixed Errors
- Fixed a bug where the armor construction project blocked access to the fuel tank, even when the construction was visually disabled.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to gradually drive through a dead end at low speed.
