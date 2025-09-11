Main Update
- 8 new monsters have been added.
- Over 50 new skills have been added.
- 10 new items have been added.
Other Updates
- Soul Art battle backgrounds have been revamped.
- [Name change] Barrier → Damage Barrier
- [Name change] Shield → Damage Shield
- Continuous actions, damage shields, and damage barriers can now be overwritten even if they have different effects. (In some cases, a constant barrier state is possible.)
- It is now possible to receive benefits from defeat in Gigant Quests.
- Boss stat-down effects can now be confirmed.
- Poseidon's skills have been improved.
- Changed Stella Pegasus' SP skill.
- Added a cooldown warning.
- Fixed an issue where TOTAL DAMAGE would stack when dealing extremely large amounts of damage.
- Fixed an issue where the spelling of "Very Hard" was incorrect.
- Fixed a typo in the 1st anniversary item.
- Fixed an issue where some Gigant Quest monster drops were incorrect.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Comments
Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to all of you, development is progressing. This time, we have added a number of high-difficulty content "Gigant Quests." Coupled with the difficulty, characters will be super-powered, so please enjoy battling with various characters.
Changed files in this update