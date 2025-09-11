Hi everyone, as some of you noticed and reported to us there was a few really annoying bugs that slipped into the update yesterday. Thanks to your reports we quickly managed to identify and fix them. Our appologies that you had to encounter them in the first place.
We'll continue to monitor and work on the game!
- Overseer Team
Changelog 1.01.010
Fixed an issue where building a Vehicle Factory, Shipyard or Aircraft Factory would cause the UI to freeze up
Fixed an issue where trade buildings would show other building elements in their info panel
Fixed an issue where the Production Overview failed to to show the actual resource being produced as opposed to the default production resource
Changed files in this update