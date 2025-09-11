Hey everyone!

We’ve got a lot to share today, so grab a snack.

Soundtrack Release

The Official SkullX: Aibohphobia OST is out!

17 instrumental tracks—50 minutes of gloom, despair, and a dash of electrochemical shock courtesy of our Mysterious Wanderer—all composed by the talented Arthur Farrakhov.

You can check it out right now on Steam, Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

Chinese Localization

We’re excited to announce that SkullX is now fully localized in Simplified Chinese!

Huge thanks to our translation partners WeMavin Languages who wrestled with BBCode monsters and occult riddles to make this possible.

Writing Updates

We’ve combed through community feedback and made a round of text and writing edits across the game.

Nothing major was rewritten — but certain scenes are now sharper, smoother, and closer to the tone we always wanted.

What’s Next in Localization

We’re not stopping with Chinese. Russian, French, and Polish localizations are already in the works.

We’ll share progress updates as we go — and yes, Russian is being handled in-house by our writer.

That’s the news for now.

As always, thank you for playing, sharing, reviewing, and generally being the fuel that keeps our merc squad alive!

Keep your eyes peeled — release date for Chapter 2 will be revealed soon. This is a deal we’ll seal the only way we know how… hellbinding.