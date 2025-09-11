- Consumable item effects have been adjusted. There are no longer any negative effects associated with them, and their positive effects have been amplified in some cases.

- When an energy-boosting item effect ends, if your energy was above 100, your energy will now always reset back to 100, regardless of how many times you've died since the effect began.

- The spawn rates and locations of items have been adjusted.

- The current in-game time now appears on the item wheel.

- Free-climbing on very steep slopes is now smoother.

- Added a system chat message that appears whenever a player dies.

- Fixed a bug with water footstep audio not playing correctly.

- Fixed various UI bugs.

- Fixed various bugs related to balance beams.

- Fixed a bug where the vertigo screen effect when standing near a ledge was not appearing.

- Fixed various bugs related to interacting with seats.