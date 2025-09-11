 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19939876 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Consumable item effects have been adjusted. There are no longer any negative effects associated with them, and their positive effects have been amplified in some cases.
- When an energy-boosting item effect ends, if your energy was above 100, your energy will now always reset back to 100, regardless of how many times you've died since the effect began.
- The spawn rates and locations of items have been adjusted.
- The current in-game time now appears on the item wheel.
- Free-climbing on very steep slopes is now smoother.
- Added a system chat message that appears whenever a player dies.
- Fixed a bug with water footstep audio not playing correctly.
- Fixed various UI bugs.
- Fixed various bugs related to balance beams.
- Fixed a bug where the vertigo screen effect when standing near a ledge was not appearing.
- Fixed various bugs related to interacting with seats.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3955211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link