Hello everyone!

We’ve received so much passionate feedback from our players. We’ve gone through each comment and suggestion, and while the game has already improved, we realized the overall experience still felt incomplete.

So we pushed ourselves hard, worked overtime, and finally brought you two brand-new core systems that were unfinished at launch. We believe the game now feels much more complete — and only then can we properly review and refine all your feedback.

⚠️ This is not the end! Optimizing the game experience will be our long-term mission.

🌌 New Major System #1: Dual-Element Synergy

Introducing the Dual-Element Synergy system!

When you achieve a 4+4 combination of two elements , a hidden synergy effect may be activated.

This allows two previously independent affinity systems to interact and create exciting new effects!

All elements now have meaningful combinations.

Current synergies include: Gold + Fire, Gold + Ice, Gold + Dark, Gold + Time, Wood + Fire, Wood + Ice, Wood + Gold, Wood + Earth, Wind + Thunder, Wind + Fire, Wind + Gold, Wind + Earth, Water + Ice, Water + Time, Water + Blood, Water + Earth, Thunder + Fire, Thunder + Dark, Thunder + Water, Thunder + Earth, Fire + Ice, Ice + Wind, Ice + Time, …and the Ultimate Five-Element Synergy (2 Gold + 2 Wood + 2 Water + 2 Fire + 2 Earth).

⚔️ New Major System #2: Ultimate Equipment

Defeat the Stage 4 boss to obtain a special device.

Once picked up, you’ll unlock a new Ultimate Equipment NPC in your base .

(Note: You’ll need to defeat the Stage 4 boss again after updating.)

⚠️ Warning! ⚠️ Ultimate Equipment is extremely powerful and game-changing.

Currently, there are 26 Ultimate Equipment items (and more will be added in the future).

Each piece of Ultimate Equipment usually comes with massive bonuses — but also massive drawbacks . Players will need to weigh their choices carefully.

Equipping one can completely transform your entire run.

They are optional — you don’t have to use them if you prefer not to.

🔧 Other Improvements

Equipment & Synergy Balance

No equipment or synergy was nerfed. Everything was either buffed or clarified.

Gameplay Experience

Rage Attack animation no longer consumes time during Perfect Dodge slowdown.

All Insectoid Core stat values have been unified. Even Common (white) cores now scale to the same strength as Legendary ones.

Dark Crystal Core drops slightly increased (30–90, up from 30–60).

Increased post-hit invincibility frames (from 60 → 70).

The game now auto-pauses when alt-tabbed.

Save screen now shows clear count instead of death count.

Enemy hitbox adjustments: some monsters’ damage zones were mismatched with visuals, partial fixes applied. (Please keep sending feedback if you find more!)

Bug Fixes

Fixed occasional texture issues with Shadow Clone ; performance also optimized to reduce lag.

Fixed Ice Insectoid Core 5th-tier synergy so it now correctly spawns under enemies.

Visual Effects

Water Element Tier 2 “Wave Rider” effect improved.

Super Armor effect made more visually obvious on enemies.

Some item icons updated.

Added many new VFX for elemental synergies.

Improved unlock screen effects for weapons and skins.

Audio & Music

Golden Axe SFX tuned down (less noisy).

Standard monster death SFX improved.

Added lots of new BGM: now most areas have two or more tracks that play randomly.

Elite rooms now each have unique BGM.

Final Boss BGM replaced with a new track.

💬 Final Words

This is our first major content update since launch — with two new systems, tons of buffs, and many quality-of-life improvements.

We know the road ahead is long, and this is just the beginning. But we’re committed to making the game fairer, smoother, and more fun with every update.

Thank you for all your feedback and support — keep it coming, and we’ll keep improving!

Last but not least, if you’re enjoying the game, leaving a review on Steam really helps us a lot!!

– Ethereal Fish Studio