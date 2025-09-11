Update Note:



- various fixes that improve stability following recent architecture changes.



Fixes:



- resolved an issue in the Bunker Extraction map where numerous textures displayed unintended emission.



- resolved an issue in the Bank map where several materials exhibited emission where they should not have.



- addressed similar unintended emission affecting materials on the Suburb maps.



- corrected improper texture import settings that caused distant mipmaps to show dark edges or emissive fringes, particularly on tiled or emissive materials.



- resolved a shader error that caused vegetation on the Asia map to render pink.



- implemented additional adjustments of this nature; the game is now one step closer to stability. we will not declare it stable now because we thought this the last time too, but it is closer to fully stable and we could move forward with our plans.



- resolved an issue on the Zombie map where a shader reflection problem prevented players from seeing through the majority of scope reticles.



Added/Changed:



- updated the multiplayer version to prevent mismatches. players who have not updated to the latest version will no longer see lobbies created by those who have, and vice versa.