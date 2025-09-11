 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19939753 Edited 11 September 2025 – 10:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes for Version 0.1.6.090:


Adjustments


Adjusted the physical mass of the Coin Tower

Bug Fixes


Fixed an issue where the Super Kabala incorrectly calculated the ejection angle when rewarding tokens

