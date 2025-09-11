Update Notes for Version 0.1.6.090:
Adjustments
Adjusted the physical mass of the Coin Tower
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Super Kabala incorrectly calculated the ejection angle when rewarding tokens
