Hello, Travelers!

Thank you for the tremendous support you have shown since launch, and we also deeply empathize with the frustration and disappointment some of you have felt.

The Traveler Mastery system was designed to bring players a sense of growth and progression, but in many ways, we now see that we did not consider enough of its impact.

As a result, this system failed to fully capture the core fun of Shape of Dreams and did not sufficiently respect the experience of players who enjoyed the demo and prologue.

Based on your feedback, we have prepared this hotfix, and we will continue to monitor gameplay closely and make ongoing improvements in the future.

[Hotfix Notes]

Grant Traveler Mastery rewards proportional to play time to existing demo/prologue players If you played the demo or prologue for more than 10 minutes, when you run the game, a reward claim window will appear.

Increase Stardust reward amounts for Daydream quests by 25 ~ 100%

Remove the time between completing a Daydream quest and assigning the next quest

Lower Nakia Traveler's challenge requirement from 30 defeats ⇒ 20 defeats

Reduce the number of points required to raise Traveler Mastery levels across the board

Required mastery level to unlock all Flexible Stars decreased by 5 levels

When upgrading Memories, the cooldown will no longer converge at 50% and will continue to decrease. Reflecting feedback from many demo players about enjoyment and difficulty, we have rolled back that change, which was a balance patch for the full version.

Fixed a bug where constellation tree refunds did not work properly in some situations

⚠️ Please make sure to update the game before playing multiplayer.

Rules for Returning Proficiency Points:

Proficiency points will be granted proportionally based on your demo playtime. The longer you played, the more points you would receive. Playtime under 10 minutes: No points will be granted.

Playtime between 10–60 minutes: Points will be granted as if you played for 60 minutes.

Playtime over 60 minutes: Points will be granted proportionally based on your actual playtime.

There is a maximum limit to the points you can receive, equal to the total points required to raise all five characters from level 0 to level 25. Granted points can be freely distributed among the five unlockable demo characters: Lacerte, Mist, Yubar, Vesper, and Aurena.

Your valuable feedback is what makes Shape of Dreams truly special.

We will keep listening to your voices and deliver a smoother, more satisfying adventure.

Let’s shape the dream together — we look forward to your continued support and participation. ✨

Thank you for always cheering us on.

– Lizard Smoothie