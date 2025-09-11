Day 2: Fixed combat loop bug in the sewers
Resolved an issue where battles against the Lustbeast could loop endlessly.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Day 2: Fixed combat loop bug in the sewers
Resolved an issue where battles against the Lustbeast could loop endlessly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update