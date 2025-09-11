 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19939718 Edited 11 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Day 2: Fixed combat loop bug in the sewers

Resolved an issue where battles against the Lustbeast could loop endlessly.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3201242
