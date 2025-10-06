The spirits have whispered… and we’ve listened. ✨ A new patch is now live, bringing several fixes and improvements to make your journey smoother.
Patch Notes:
Fixed controls freezing during certain quest dialogs
Fixed graphical glitches in the Snow Mountain area
Fixed some achievements not triggering correctly
Fixed some gameplay settings not being saved properly
Improved visuals on localization
Improved menu navigation with a controller
Improved overall stability and reduced crashes
Thank you for your feedback and support as we keep working on Wisper. Your journey with the wisps should now feel even more seamless.
