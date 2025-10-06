 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 19939613 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The spirits have whispered… and we’ve listened. ✨ A new patch is now live, bringing several fixes and improvements to make your journey smoother.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed controls freezing during certain quest dialogs

  • Fixed graphical glitches in the Snow Mountain area

  • Fixed some achievements not triggering correctly

  • Fixed some gameplay settings not being saved properly

  • Improved visuals on localization

  • Improved menu navigation with a controller

  • Improved overall stability and reduced crashes

Thank you for your feedback and support as we keep working on Wisper. Your journey with the wisps should now feel even more seamless.

