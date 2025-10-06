The spirits have whispered… and we’ve listened. ✨ A new patch is now live, bringing several fixes and improvements to make your journey smoother.

Patch Notes:

Fixed controls freezing during certain quest dialogs

Fixed graphical glitches in the Snow Mountain area

Fixed some achievements not triggering correctly

Fixed some gameplay settings not being saved properly

Improved visuals on localization

Improved menu navigation with a controller

Improved overall stability and reduced crashes

Thank you for your feedback and support as we keep working on Wisper. Your journey with the wisps should now feel even more seamless.



