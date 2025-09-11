Hello, Survivors!

We’ve been hard at work these past few weeks, combing through your feedback and chasing down the most reported issues. Update 1.2 is a smaller patch, but it brings something for everyone: a new endgame feature, a golden new structure, and plenty of fixes and quality-of-life tweaks.

✨ New Endgame Feature: Rebirth

For those of you who already maxed out the Favour tree, there is now a new challenge. You can sacrifice all that progress in exchange for an extra Power slot, opening up new build possibilities and pushing your late-game runs even further.

🏛️ New Structure: Midas Statue

What’s better than gold? More gold!

That’s why our new structure, Midas Statue, can transform enemies into gold… and make them drop Gold when slain.

🛠️ Quality of Life Improvements

You asked for more clarity and smoother play, so here’s what we added:

Kamikaze enemies now play a distinct sound effect . They are easier to notice and a bit more fun to dodge.

Hold time shortened when using reroll, so you get back to action sooner .

Added new on-screen tips to help explain options and mechanics, so new and returning players learn faster .

You can now leave the Workshop with ESC, which makes navigating menus quicker.

⚖️ Balance Changes

Dodge cap introduced: Player Dodge has been capped to preserve challenge . Say goodbye to your immortal builds…

Shield Throw buffed: Higher damage and longer duration make the Power more comparable with the rest.

Scaling adjusted for Locus of Repulsion so it remains useful without overwhelming other tools at high levels.

Status Strength improvements are now available for Pronomus’ Power from the start.

Blades of Madness upgraded: Starts with 3 blades (up from 2), with higher damage and a slightly longer duration for stronger crowd control.

Reduced Wrath of Ares cooldown so the Power feels more dynamic during fights.

🐛 Bug Fixes

And of course, plenty of fixes to make your runs smoother:

The Workshop no longer breaks after very long sessions.

Enemies killed by Myrmidons spawned from the Trojan Horse now properly count toward the “enemies killed by buildings” objective on Greece Map 4.

Fixed cases where some attacks collided with incorrect objects in The Chambers of Bridges.

Corrected French localization for clearer UI and descriptions.

Removed the Rift circle objective element. This now matches how event-spawned Rifts behave, improving consistency.

Fixed uneven ground on one location that could cause movement issues.

Corrected Medusa Statue category color to Support, matching its true category.

On ultrawide monitors, the event countdown seconds no longer overlap the minimap.

One last note for our console players:

the PlayStation and Xbox updates are almost done cooking. Once testing and store certification are complete, those versions will jump straight to 1.2, bringing all the content from Updates 1.1 and 1.2 in one go. We are also wrapping up work on the Nintendo Switch, which will launch directly with 1.2 so everyone starts on equal footing.

💬 How are you all doing?

Beside working on updates, we’ve been sneaking in some time with Silksong ːsilksongː. Team Cherry did it again, "just one more try on this boss... One more, I promise..."

[Cut to a clock showing 4 AM]

ːshermaː

Thank you for being here with us. We can’t wait to see you all on the battlefield, no matter where you play. It’s getting very autumn-y here in Poland, but of course your support keeps us warm. 💙

~Dark Point Games Team