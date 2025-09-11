Replay System Enhancements: Added stage-wise navigation – Preflop, Flop, Turn, River, and Showdown – for smoother hand reviews.

Game Stats: A brand-new feature that lets you dive deep into your performance with detailed game insights.

Hand History: Easily access and review your past hands for better tracking and learning.

Private Table Updates: Hosts can now set custom Tables and Dealers for their private games.

Card Highlighting: Fresh visual effects to make card highlights clearer and more engaging.

Fair Play Improvements: Tournament Points Restrictions for players from the same household or Club, ensuring a fairer and more secure game environment.

Club Settings Update: New settings to manage clubs and control how members can join.

New Dealer – Mika: Meet Mika, our latest dealer to bring more style to your tables.

Bug Fixes and Improvements