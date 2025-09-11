The Minister – Minor Update
Dear players,
This minor update includes:
Fixed incorrect Item given tags shown for Ginseng and Stir-fried Bean Sprouts.
Fixed assassination success rate display error.
Optimized display for debate requirements.
Improved UI interface.
