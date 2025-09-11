 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19939418
The Minister – Minor Update

Dear players,

This minor update includes:

Fixed incorrect Item given tags shown for Ginseng and Stir-fried Bean Sprouts.

Fixed assassination success rate display error.

Optimized display for debate requirements.

Improved UI interface.

💬 Community: QQ Group 983443471 | Discord https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

