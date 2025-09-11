 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19939283 Edited 11 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2.0.8 is now live. See changes below.

Fixes

+ Fixed parented props (plants in planters, hanging lamps, things on tables etc) not always spawning with correct orientation to parent prop.
+ Fixed individual detection for lily of the valley and daffodils.

Under the hood

+ Optimized loading sequence when loading into the Garden.

~Louis

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1638501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link