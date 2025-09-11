1.2.0.8 is now live. See changes below.
Fixes
+ Fixed parented props (plants in planters, hanging lamps, things on tables etc) not always spawning with correct orientation to parent prop.
+ Fixed individual detection for lily of the valley and daffodils.
Under the hood
+ Optimized loading sequence when loading into the Garden.
~Louis
Patch notes for 1.2.0.8
